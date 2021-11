In opinion of FX Strategists at UOB Group, Cable could be heading towards the 1.3625 level in the next weeks. 24-hour view: “We expected GBP to weaken further yesterday but we were of the view that ‘the next major support at 1.3625 is unlikely to come into the picture’. We highlighted that ‘there is another support at 1.3650’. Our view was not wrong as GBP dipped to a low of 1.3644. Downward momentum has improved a tad and the bias is still on the downside. That said, a break of the major support at 1.3625 appears unlikely for today. Resistance is at 1.3690 followed by 1.3710.”

CURRENCIES ・ 15 HOURS AGO