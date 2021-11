(Yicai Global) Nov.2 -- Chinese President Xi Jinping yesterday called on all parties to take stronger actions to jointly tackle the climate challenge. Xi made the remarks in a written statement for the World Leaders Summit at the 26th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP26) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, which is being held in Glasgow from November 1 to November 2.

