When a pregnant mother is preparing to give birth to her child, she may not consider the possibility of facing an emergency situation. In some instances, this emergency situation may require a cesarean delivery. The need for a first-time cesarean delivery, better known as a C-section, is often not apparent until the delivery process has already begun. Some mothers opt for this method ahead of time if they have been experiencing complications through their pregnancy or have already undergone a c-section with a previous child. In other cases that require an emergency c-section, it is the doctor’s responsibility to understand the warning signs that necessitate this procedure and how to perform the surgery safely. When a doctor fails to uphold these expectations and the mother or child suffers an injury, It may be possible to hold the doctor accountable for their medical negligence.

WOMEN'S HEALTH ・ 11 DAYS AGO