You aren’t truly finished with until you’ve collected all the collectibles — Energy Tanks, Missile Tanks, and more. Metroid Dread is one of the few games in the series that really doesn’t require a guide to find everything. If Samus is close to an item on the map, a Search Area box will appear, signifying that you need to look a little closer. But, this game also has some of the trickiest collectibles that require absolutely knowing every facet of the mechanics. If you don’t fully understand how Shinespark works in all its many forms, than you are going to have trouble reaching 100%.

