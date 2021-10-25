CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

A Winning Recipe to Feed Game Day Fans

wilber-republican.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Family Features) Settling in for an afternoon of gridiron action calls for football food from dips and appetizers to full-blown feasts. Whether you’re a diehard fan, casual observer or just there for the game time grub, a full day of “homegating” requires flavorful eats to refuel the crowd. One...

www.wilber-republican.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Connecticut

CT LIVE!: Enhance Your Game-Day Recipes With Hood Sour Cream

It’s the time of year when we’re all coming together for game day and family parties (while putting safety first, of course). In this sponsored segment, Maria Sansone shares some of her favorite party-pleasing plates featuring Hood Sour Cream. Check out Maria’s easy 5 ingredient chili recipe here: https://www.necn.com/on-air/easy-5-ingredient-chili-recipe/2251824/
RECIPES
Fox News

Bacon-wrapped shrimp recipe for the perfect game day appetizer

Need a last-minute appetizer for NFL game day? This bacon-wrapped shrimp is a top contender. "One of my favorite recipes because it’s done with frozen shrimp which makes them so easy! This recipe was inspired by my parents, they used to make a Rumaki [an hors d'oeuvre from Tiki or Polynesian culture] dish that I was never too fond of because I wasn’t a fan of chicken liver," Christine Pittman, Founder of COOKtheSTORY.com and The Cookful, tells Fox News, "At some point, I had a bacon-wrapped shrimp and I discovered how much I liked this combination."
NFL
wilber-republican.com

A Sweet Sauce to Savor

(Culinary.net) There are few things better than festive holiday celebrations. Everyone is gathered around the table, ready to eat and enjoy the company. The atmosphere is joyful, the decorations are beautiful and the food is absolute perfection. From warm casseroles to hearty proteins, most spreads are made of an array...
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Game Day#Refried Beans#Cheese#Mexican Food#Food Drink#Queso Blanco Queso Dip
The Independent

9 best casserole dishes for heart-warming stews, chillis and soups

A great casserole dish is a fast-track to the sort of hearty comfort food everyone loves. Throw in ingredients, transfer the dish to the oven and you’ll soon be sitting down to a steaming chilli, chicken chasseur or rich beef stew.Though casserole dishes can be expensive, the best ones will last a lifetime so it’s an investment worth making. If you’re planning to splash out, it’s worth buying one that works on the hob and in the oven, and it’s a bonus if it looks good enough to bring straight to the table for serving.Size, shape and material are all...
RECIPES
Axios Charlotte

7 best things the Axios team ate in October, including a cereal milkshake

This month, our team of editors came through with variety. Here are 7 of the best dishes we ate this month, listed in no particular order. (1) Lemon pepper and buffalo wings from Chex Grill & Wings Alright, this one’s embarrassing to admit considering how many times I’ve worked on our wing guide, but I […] The post 7 best things the Axios team ate in October, including a cereal milkshake appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Health Digest

Vegan Pumpkin Chili Recipe

Once the temperatures start dropping, the temperature of our food starts rising, and what could be more fall-like than a warm, steaming, spicy bowl of chili?
RECIPES
wilber-republican.com

A Festive Menu Fit for Family and Friends

(Family Features) Hearty snacks, seasonal sides, flavorful main dishes and tantalizing desserts all complement one another perfectly for holiday celebrations among loved ones. This year, when planning your menu, be sure to consider recipes that keep family and friends content from the moment they hang up their coats to the goodbye hugs.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
wilber-republican.com

Protein-Powered Morning Meals

(Family Features) With all the hustle and bustle of typical mornings, it can be easy to fall into a rut when it comes to serving your family balanced, nutritional breakfasts. However, building the “most important meal of the day” around delicious proteins – like sausage and bacon – can provide a scrumptious start and help reduce hunger and snack cravings.
RECIPES
E! News

Jazz Jennings Reflects on 100-Pound Weight Gain Due to "Binge Eating" in I Am Jazz First Look

Watch: Jazz Jennings Opens Up About Eating Disorder & Weight Gain. Jazz Jennings is letting fans in on her ongoing health journey with the new season of I Am Jazz. TLC released the first look at the unscripted series' forthcoming seventh season on Monday, Nov. 1, including footage of the 21-year-old reality star candidly discussing her recent struggles with binge eating. At the start of the promo, Jazz recalled her life's ups and downs since her acceptance to Harvard University.
NBA
CBS Boston

Boston Snack Company’s Gourmet Waffles Make ‘Oprah’s Favorite Things’ List

BOSTON (CBS) — A product from a Boston snack company has been named one of Oprah’s Favorite Things this year. The “Gourmet Liège Belgian Waffle Gift Box” from Eastern Standard Provisions was among 110 gifts on the 2021 version of the list. “Send the gift of brunch to loved ones who live too far to spend the holidays with,” Oprah says. “Belgian waffles are a crowd-pleaser— especially when they come with strawberries and cream topping, dark chocolate fudge, and peanut butter caramel sauce.” For about $60, the kit includes eight waffles, dark chocolate fudge sauce, peanut butter caramel sauce, French toast sugar and strawberries and cream topper. We’re excited to announce that Eastern Standard Provisions has been selected as one of #OprahsFavoriteThings for 2021! 🎉 Featured on this year’s list is our Gourmet Liège Belgian Waffle Gift Box! 🧇🤩 Click HERE to shop the box! 👉 https://t.co/grHS8kPUNU @OprahDaily pic.twitter.com/CESREta5BX — Eastern Standard Provisions (@esprovisions) November 1, 2021 Two years ago the company’s soft pretzel gift box made Oprah’s favorites. Check out the full list here.  
BOSTON, MA
buffalorising.com

Project Best Life | Game Day Recipes

This series is sponsored by Project Best Life. Buffalo Rising and Project Best Life have teamed up to produce a series on wellness inspiration and advice to direct readers to the people, places, and experiences in Buffalo and beyond that will help them fulfill their health, nutrition, and wellness goals. For more information on how you can live your best life, subscribe to the Project Best Life newsletter.
BUFFALO, NY
Only In Nebraska

Featuring Dozens Of Different Breads Baked Daily, You’ll Fall In Love With Rotella’s Italian Bakery In Nebraska

Few foods can compare to warm, freshly-baked bread. The smell of it coming out of the oven, the melty-smooth taste as it hits your mouth, it all makes for a magical experience. Even the most ardent of carbohydrate-avoiders has to admit that fresh bread is pretty delicious. If you find yourself looking for bakeries in […] The post Featuring Dozens Of Different Breads Baked Daily, You’ll Fall In Love With Rotella’s Italian Bakery In Nebraska appeared first on Only In Your State.
NEBRASKA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy