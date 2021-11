Important time for organization to reflect rather than celebrate. The Chicago Blackhawks and Marian Hossa will be postponing Marian's Legacy Night to a to-be-announced later date (originally scheduled for Tuesday, November 9). After further discussion between Danny Wirtz, Jaime Faulkner and Marian, everyone agreed that this is an important time for our organization to reflect rather than celebrate. Marian and the club's leadership team all know we must build back our community's trust as we ensure accountability within our organization following Kyle Beach's courage in coming forward. Our new leadership team is committed to upholding our values and always working to better this organization and our game as we move forward.

