Public Safety

Dozens of machete-carrying neo-Nazis arrested in Germany

By Daniel Wighton
Telegraph
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGerman police on Sunday arrested dozens of machete-carrying neo-Nazis who mobilised to towns on the Polish border to push back refugees. Those detained were members of the extreme right-wing group ‘The Third Way’, a splinter group from several political parties banned in Germany due to their neo-Nazi connections. Crossings...

www.telegraph.co.uk

#Refugees#Immigration To Germany#Neo Nazis#Polish#Belarusian#The European Union#Dpa
