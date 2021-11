If you ask anyone who knows me they all know I am Christmas obsessed, you will catch me watching Christmas movies year-round, especially Hallmark’s Countdown to Christmas movies. If you want to get into the argument the Nightmare Before Christmas is a 100% Christmas movie with me…bring it on. Anyway, the season of cheer is one of my favorite times of the year. So when I heard about this collaboration between Club Wyndham and Hallmark Channel this is literally a dream come true.

MOVIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO