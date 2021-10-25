CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

The scary movies and books that still haunt us

By Linda Holmes
NPR
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA lot of us are about to have the experience of opening our front doors to find witches, goblins,...

www.npr.org

MovieWeb

Jeepers Creepers: Reborn Teaser Trailer Resurrects a Horror Legend

Screen Media Films has dropped the first teaser for Jeepers Creepers: Reborn. The fourth installment of the Jeepers Creepers horror movie series, the latest sequel is written by Sean Michael Argo and directed by Timo Vuorensola. The first look teaser trailer is very brief, but it packs a lot of action into just 15 seconds. You can watch the footage below.
MOVIES
The Independent

37 horror films that will actually scare you this Halloween

For filmmakers, horror is one of the toughest genres to get right.Mastering a scare is something that only the most gifted of directors can manage, and there are a lot of films out that that fall very short when trying to terrify their audience.Those that do deliver, though, succeed with aplomb: John Carpenter, George Romero and Get Out director Jordan Peele to name but a few.For those on the hunt for scares, it can be quite hard out there, but fret no more – we’ve compiled the scariest horror films on offer, ranging from German Expressionist films from the...
MOVIES
kiss951.com

10 of the Best Scary Movies Made For Kids

Doesn’t it seem like it keeps getting harder and harder to feel as excited about the Halloween season as we once did when we were kids? I think Halloween was very exciting because of first, Halloween music, and second, Halloween movies. This is a list of the scary kid’s movies...
MOVIES
Jessica Reedy
New Haven Register

Scary movies set or filmed in Connecticut

From undying slashers to a famous bio-exorcist, Connecticut has served as the backdrop for a number of classic horror movies. Though movies like "Beetlejuice" and Stephen King's "Thinner" take inspiration from the Nutmeg State, movies like "The Innkeepers" and "The Horror of Party Beach" were filmed directly in the places they were based on.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Time Out Global

See scary movies at the Mendon Horror Drive-In

Attention all scary movie fans: For the rest of the month, the Mendon Drive-In is going full-Halloween, transforming itself into a “horror drive-in.” From now until October’s end, the outdoor theater will be screening horror films each weekend—from spine-chilling classics like Friday the 13th and The Exorcist, to new releases like Halloween Kills. Off-screen, the suburban spot will also have Michael Meyers roaming the car lot and scaring guests as movies play, in addition to offering folks other fall perks, such as fire pits in the beer garden and hard cider for purchase. You can find its lineup of flicks and purchase tickets online before piling people into your vehicle and making the drive over there.
MOVIES
bigrapidsnews.com

Watching scary movies burns calories

It may sound like a dream come true. You can sit and watch a movie and burn calories. Does it get any better than that?. Well, a stipulation is that you have to watch a scary movie to really make it count. New information from VerifyThis.com says yes it's true....
MOVIES
Seattle Times

10 scary movies to watch for Halloween

For those who love the deliciously unsettling, tightness-in-the-stomach, hey-wait-what-was-that-noise-outside feeling that a scary movie can bring — here are 10 recommendations from the current century, all of which scared me silly (or made me giggle). Happy Halloween!. “The Babadook” (2014): Like so many great horror films, Australian director Jennifer Kent’s...
MOVIES
PopSugar

22 Movies For a Hauntingly Hot Date Night In This Halloween

Believe it or not, Halloween is actually perfect for a romantic movie night in with a significant other. Here's why — jumpy thrillers mean more cozying up to your bae (hold me, please!), and scary movies with a bit of heat can make things steamier on and off screen. If you're staying in this Halloween and looking for an eerie movie with a hint of romance in it, we've rounded up a variety of slashers, campy thrillers, and straight-up horror flicks you can stream on Netflix for a hauntingly hot date night! Ready to get chills? Keep reading to see the best flicks on Netflix.
MOVIES
Time Out Global

5 scary movie houses and hotels in the USA that you can actually book

Because who wouldn’t want to sleep in a room with vampires and ghosts?. Have you ever watched a film where a knife-wielding predator hunts down clueless victims in a remote house and thought to yourself, “I need to book that place for a vacation!” Shockingly, you’re not alone: horror lovers from around the globe can sleep in the same rooms featured in their favorite scary films and TV shows. From The Shining to Scream, here are just a few of the famous houses and hotels featured in Halloween’s most classic horror movies that you can book—if you dare.
TV SHOWS
TVOvermind

Underrated Horror Movie Recommendations: The Haunting

Out of all the horror movies that haven’t really been given a lot of respect, The Haunting is one of those that has been given a great deal of grief for a number of reasons, one of which is because it’s seen as a poor remake of the original that was released in 1963. It’s important to note that some elements were kept the same, but a few were definitely changed to give the remake a darker and definitely more confrontational effect that was bound to lead to a showdown near the end. The original didn’t feature this, which is why it’s confusing to think that a lot of people would prefer it over the remake. But the idea that a confrontation didn’t need to happen in the manner that it did is easy to see, though if one is all about confronting the evil that dwells within the shadows then this movie was done in a very convincing manner. Plus, the whole idea of trapping Hugh Crain, the dominating spirit of the house, in the doors that he had crafted for his own amusement, was ironic and kind of fitting.
MOVIES
coolcleveland.com

Loganberry Books Offers “Haunted Bookshop” Tours

Sun 10/31 @ 5-8PM Loganberry Books on Larchmere is bringing back a longtime beloved tradition for the store: its annual Haunted Bookshop, which it hosts on the final Saturday of October each year. Guests traverse Diagon Alley through the Annex Gallery and end up outside, enjoying spooky sights and sounds...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Washington Times-Herald

From movies to books

While storytelling usually comes easily for former Odon native, Elijah Leighty, he will be the first to tell you telling a story by way of writing two books is not an easy task. The two books, “The Urn” and “Cosmic Prophet” took a year to complete. “The Urn” is available...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
SDSU Collegian

A spooky study in haunted movie success

The 12th Halloween franchise film, a Netflix horror trilogy and the reboot of a hook-wielding, bee-swarming killer. Oh my!. Halloween movies and horror films alike have slashed their way back into theatres in all their thrilling and terrifying glory just in time for the haunted season, but what is it about this genre that makes it so successful?
MOVIES
Frontiersman

Black Birch Books hosting ‘Haunted Book Store’ event

WASILLA — Black Birch Books is hosting a Halloween event for all ages this weekend. Local families can bring their children to enjoy a myriad of spooky and fun activities during the Haunted Book Store event. “That’s gonna be massive,” Black Birch Books owner Taylor Jordan said. Jordan noted that...
WASILLA, AK
Union Leader

Spooky season is here: A scary-movie binge

October is the perfect month for pumpkin-flavored everything, football Sundays, apple picking and all things Halloween. For me, October also ushers in what I call “Scary Movie Month.”. I’ve observed Scary Movie Month for the past few years. Every October, I watch a scary movie or TV show every day...
MOVIES
breezejmu.org

Scary movies should have cathartic endings

Spoiler warning: This article spoils the endings of “Get Out,” “Ready or Not,” “Things Heard and Seen” and “Halloween.”. For those of us who like scary movies, the gut-wrenching, blanket-clutching, eye-covering moments of horror are something we crave. But at the end of a harrowing adventure, a happy ending is something to be appreciated.
MOVIES
indyweeknc

Scary Movies for the Discerning Halloween Enthusiast

Watching scary movies at home is a noble tradition around Halloween. But the sheer number of options can be daunting and—let us be frank—so very many of them suck. Below, find a list of relatively below-the-radar scary movies that do interesting things with the genre, selected for variety and mood. All are available online, one way or another, and the website Decider.com is a good place to find what is streaming where.
MOVIES

