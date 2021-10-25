CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

COVID-19 Vaccination Rules Remain Contentious Around Country, Including Chicago

cbslocal.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOVID-19 vaccines for children ages 5 to 11...

chicago.cbslocal.com

blockclubchicago.org

86% Of Chicago City Employees Have Reported COVID-19 Vaccination Status

CHICAGO — More than 86 percent of city employees have reported their vaccination status. The city released its latest data for the vaccination mandate Monday, showing 86.63 percent of city employees have reported their vaccination status. Of those who have reported, 82.2 percent said they were fully vaccinated. Police Department...
CHICAGO, IL
kadn.com

Ochsner Health Disappointed by COVID-19 Vaccine Ruling

NEW ORLEANS, La. (AP) — Louisiana’s largest health system says it's disappointed with an appellate court order blocking its decision to fire or discipline north Louisiana employees who refuse a mandate to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Ochsner Health CEO Warner Thomas said Saturday that it will appeal the decision by the 2nd Circuit Court of Appeal based in Shreveport.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Engadget

Facebook expands fight against COVID-19 vaccine misinformation to include kids

Vaccine misinformation has been pervasive issue on Facebook for years, and it wasn't until earlier this year that the website finally introduced policies that would address the problem. Now, the social network has expanded those policies and its COVID-19 vaccination efforts to include kids shortly after the FDA authorized the emergency use of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children ages five to eleven.
INTERNET
Western Iowa Today

19 states sue Biden administration over COVID vaccine rule

(Columbia, Missouri, AP) Nineteen states are now suing to block President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for federal contractors. One suit filed in Missouri on Friday includes that state as well as Alaska, Arkansas, Iowa, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming. A second suit filed in Georgia also includes Alabama, Idaho, Kansas, South Carolina, Utah and West Virginia. Texas sued individually on Friday, while Florida filed a separate lawsuit Thursday. The lawsuits argue that the Biden administration overstepped its authority in requiring federal contractors to make their employees get the coronavirus vaccine. Biden has argued that sweeping vaccine mandates will help end the deadly pandemic.
COLUMBIA, MO
EatThis

These 5 States Have "Out of Control" COVID

Coronavirus cases are receding nationwide—but not in every state. In fact, in some states in America, cases are actually rising quickly, as the virus lowers in former hotspots in the South. Where is COVID rising and how can you stay safe no matter where you live? Read on for the 5 states that have the fastest rising caseloads—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Eater

Another IRS Raid Shuts Down a Popular South Side Barbecue Restaurant

For the second time this week, Internal Revenue Service special agents and Chicago police teamed up to shut down a popular restaurant. The second incident happened around noon on Thursday when a raid forced I-57 Smoke House and I-57 Rib House, two barbecue joints in South Side Morgan Park, to close.
CHICAGO, IL
johnnyjet.com

WOW: Canada Just Announced That All Travelers Will Be Required To Be Fully Vaccinated Even To Travel Domestically

I travel to 20+ countries a year sharing my firsthand knowledge of reward travel, travel credit card deals, travel tips and more. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau just announced that all travelers must be vaccinated, even those traveling domestically. At 39:25 in the video below, the Prime Minister announces: “Mandatory vaccination on travel. By the end of October, everyone 12 and over on a plane or train within Canada should be fully vaccinated. There will be a short period where people who are in the process of getting vaccinated can show a negative COVID-19 test. By the end of November, if you’re 12 or older and want to fly or take the train, you will have to be fully vaccinated as will staff. Testing will no longer be an option.”
TRAVEL
FOXBusiness

Major California city becomes the most unaffordable housing market in America

Sacramento, California, is at the top of the list for the United States’s least affordable new homes markets. A new study examining household incomes and comparing them with median new home construction mortgages found the California capital tying with Miami, Florida. Eighty percent of households in the Sacramento region, same as Miami, are priced out of new homes, the study from real estate-technology firm, Knock, found.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Raelle Conner

4 Dangerous Places to Live In Chicago, IL

Great architecture, beautiful beaches, impressive skyscrapers, decent prices of housing, and a vibrant culture are only some of the things that attract people from all over the world to Chicago, with some even considering making the city their permanent home.
CHICAGO, IL
Best Life

American Airlines Just Banned a Passenger for Life for Doing This

When it comes to flying, not everything goes. There's a long list of things you're not allowed to do or bring on planes, and certain carriers also have their own restrictions. In 2018, American Airlines banned passengers from bringing smart luggage with lithium-ion battery power banks on flights, and the airline has also temporarily banned alcohol from its flights for the last year amid the COVID pandemic. But ignoring the rules may not just keep you from one flight—it can also result in you being kept off all future flights with the carrier. Read on to find out about the incident that got one American Airlines passenger banned for life.
LIFESTYLE
cbslocal.com

Woman Says She Was Conned By Scammers On Facebook, And They Won't Remove Post

Many problems have plagued Facebook for years – and those problems are still claiming victims in Chicago. Among those problems are scam artists, who impersonate people to con money out of those people’s family and friends. CBS 2’s Marie Saavedra talked to an Ashburn neighborhood woman who had a warning Monday night.
CHICAGO, IL

