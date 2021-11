Conference re-alignment isn’t done yet just because the AAC has added their six new teams to the fray. The dominos toppled by Texas and Oklahoma over the summer are still falling and it seems as though they will now reach all the way down the FCS. With the American swooping in and gutting the likes of C-USA, the Sun Belt is now also expected to make a move and early reports indicate they have their eyes on James Madison.

9 DAYS AGO