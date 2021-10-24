Dukes defeat William & Mary in overtime in women’s soccer

MOUNT ST. MARY'S (4-11-0, 2-5-0 NEC) at HOWARD (5-5-1, 4-3-1) Sunday, October 24, 2021 | 12 pm. Mount St. Mary's heads to Howard for a Northeast Conference matchup on Sunday. MOUNT UPDATE: The Mountaineers fell to St. Francis Brooklyn, 4-0, in the final home game of the season on Thursday. Elisabeth Rockhill leads the Mountaineers with 14 points this season on four goals and six assists. Kalli Bell, who has missed the past two games, is second on the squad with 13 points on three goals and seven assists. Hannah Cooksey has a team-best five goals while Isabella Wendler has three scores on the year. Arden Lembryk has appeared in 11 games in goal with a 2.10 goals against average and a .771 save percentage. Maggie Barron has played in six games with a 2.29 GAA and a .780 save percentage.

SOCCER ・ 10 DAYS AGO