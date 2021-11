I never realized that the color purple, being a mixture of Red and Blue, could be so very important and polarizing for our lives and society as a whole. The combination of such a passionate energy color, as red certainly is, and the cool serenity and stability of the color blue do not necessarily reflect the nation’s current political situation (wherein the ‘red’ states are republican, and the ‘blue’ states are democratic. The winner-take-all electoral college results in voting have helped make this color labeling and distinction a part of the American culture since around the early nineties. I can only hope that the color purple begins to predominate, as almost nothing with respect to the populations of either blue or red states is much of a winner-take-all reality.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 13 DAYS AGO