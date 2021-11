A new device successfully hauled 20,000 pounds of trash out of the Pacific Ocean last week. This technology could potentially help clean up the Great Pacific Garbage Patch. The successful experiment has been a long time coming. Boyan Slat declared that he had a plan for ridding the oceans of plastic when he was 18. Now, the Dutch inventor is 27 and the founder of Ocean Cleanup. The nonprofit has set a formidable goal: eliminate 90% of the plastic floating in the ocean by 2040.

