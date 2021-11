When it comes to cleaning up Iowa’s dirty water, do we need to stop the insanity or persuade farmers and landowners to embrace a “new vision” for agriculture?. That was the gist of the debate on an Iowa Ideas panel I recently moderated. Chris Jones, IIHR research engineer at the University of Iowa and one of the leading voices and researchers on water quality problems in Iowa, called for new laws to stop harmful farming practices. John Norwood, a Polk County Soil and Water Conservation commissioner, argued for convincing farmers to adopt conservation practices and new crops through incentives and changes in federal crop insurance.

DES MOINES, IA ・ 11 DAYS AGO