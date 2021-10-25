Routing Error Caused Network Outage, South Korean Telco KT Says

South Korean telco KT has said its network outage on Monday was caused by an internal router issue, backtracking on its initial claim that the incident was caused by a large-scale distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attack. In a statement, the telco said it initially suspected a DDoS attack due to traffic...
Cisco to face trial over trade secrets theft, NDA breach claims after losing attempt to swat Leadfactors lawsuit. Cisco will face trial in a long-running case over claims that it stole trade secrets from an enterprise collaboration startup, a US judge has ruled. As per the October 18 order by...
Australian telco Telstra has partnered with the Australian government in a $1.6 billion deal to buy the South Pacific operations of Digicel in a deal that would prevent a key part of the region’s telecommunications infrastructure falling into Chinese hands.Telstra, the nation’s largest telco, said in a statement on Monday it would contribute $270 million to the deal and hold 100% of the equity in Digicel Pacific.The terms of the sale were agreed on and would be completed within six months, Telstra chief executive Andrew Penn said.“Digicel Pacific is a commercially attractive asset and critical to telecommunications in the...
TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's securities watchdog has launched an investigation into Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group's brokerage unit over employees' potential involvement in fraudulent stock transactions, the Nikkei business daily said on Tuesday. The Securities and Exchange Surveillance Commission held its investigation at the Tokyo head office of SMBC Nikko Securities...
China Manufacturing PMI 49.2 in October. China manufacturing contracts. China manufacturing, like the world over is contracting. I have made this point before, and everyone just chooses to ignore it. Very seriously, we should all be panicking. Odd words from an economist, but this is how the Great Depression started?
(Reuters) - Huawei Technologies Co is in advanced talks to sell its x86 server business after the U.S. blacklisting of the company made it difficult to secure processors from Intel Corp, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday. The Chinese telecoms giant is selling the server business to a consortium that includes...
Chinese President Xi Jinping delivered a dud letter to the COP26 climate change summit in Glasgow, Scotland. Failing to attend the summit, the Chinese leader was expected to extend an olive branch with new pledges to cut carbon emissions. Instead, Xi offered no new commitments beyond pre-stated pledges to peak China's carbon emissions by 2030 and reach neutrality by 2060. The lack of new action will greatly disappoint COP26 delegates. It will particularly frustrate the European Union, which regards China's cooperation on climate change as a keystone of its diplomatic partnership with Beijing.
A top-secret Chinese stealth fighter jet is seen flying for the first time after being caught on prior occasions. This sighting resolves the argument on its flight since most of its capacities are shrouded unknown. This confirms that China is moving forward in technological capabilities. Like the US with the...
One woman who visited Shanghai Disneyland on Saturday either later tested positive for Covid or came into contact with someone who had it, according to reports. As a result, more than 30,000 visitors were locked in the park Sunday by Chinese government officials and forced to test negative before they were allowed to leave. According to AP “all 33,863 people who had been at the park” did indeed test negative.
The Shanghai property would remain closed on Monday and Tuesday at the very least, according to a statement from park officials obtained by AP. Shanghai Disneyland told the WSJ “it would...
China's government has urged citizens to stock up on daily necessities and for authorities to take steps to ensure adequate food supplies as the country adopts increasingly tight measures to contain its latest Covid outbreak.
A notice posted on the website of the Ministry of Commerce late on Monday urged "families to store a certain amount of daily necessities as needed to meet daily life and emergencies".
The directive made no mention of a food shortage or of whether the instructions were motivated by fears that Covid measures could disrupt supply chains or leave locked-down citizens in need of food.
But China, which has kept its infection numbers relatively low through a Covid-zero strategy of border closures, targeted lockdowns and long quarantine periods, is increasingly adopting tough measures to contain the latest outbreak, especially ahead of the Beijing Winter Olympics beginning on February 4.
Royal Marines have forced US troops to surrender just days into a training exercise after eliminating almost the entire unit. The British commandos “dominated” US forces during a training exercise in California, using a new battle structure. The Telegraph understands the US forces asked for a “reset” half way into...
Hong Kong, November 1 (ANI): The past week has been a hectic one with one prototype after another of new Chinese military aircraft making their cameo appearances. Among them are two fighters, an airborne early warning aircraft and potentially an unmanned aircraft. The specific events included the first high-speed taxi...
A top international violinist had her instrument seized at a Moldovan airport as she was travelling to Russia, on suspicion of smuggling. Moldova’s culture minister has apologised after a star violinist had her instrument confiscated at the airport. Alexandra Conunova was travelling from her native country of Moldova to a...
Since the pandemic began over 18 months ago, health experts have repeatedly said that we will achieve herd immunity when about 70% of the population is immune to SARS-CoV-2, either through vaccination or natural immunity by having Covid-19. Unfortunately after ten months of mass vaccination against SARS-CoV-2 and nearly 7...
Of all the extreme measures carried out by various states in Australia, the collections and confiscations by the State Penalty and Enforcement Register (SPER) might just be the icing on the cake. During the lengthy COVID lockdown in the state of Queensland, Australia (Brisbane area), most workers were not permitted...
TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan will seek support for its bid to join a trans-Pacific trade pact when it attends a meeting of economic leaders of the Asia-Pacific group APEC next week, President Tsai Ing-wen said on Tuesday. China, which has also applied to join the pact, opposes Taiwan's membership and...
