Jeffrey de Zwaan was announced as one of four Dutch wildcards for the World Series of Darts Finals next week in Amsterdam. One of them went to 'The Black Cobra', who has often struggled with injuries in the last two years. “That I can play there is wonderful for me. The throw is okay, but the biggest problem remains the shoulder. I still feel the pain, I can't get rid of it right away. It has helped me more than once, but what really helps me? I've been trying to find out lately," said 'The Black Cobra' at sportnieuws.nl.

SPORTS ・ 9 DAYS AGO