MISportsNow Top Plays – Week of 10/18-10/24

This past week was the final week of the high school football regular season and there were some very exciting matchups with conference titles on the line. Plus, there were some crucial district finals games in boys soccer.

Here is a look at the MISportsNow Top Plays from week nine.

Here’s our top five:

5. Inland Lakes’ Sam Mayer intercepts Gaylord St. Mary to help the Bulldogs win the Ski Valley Conference outright.

4. Big Rapids’ Lukas Timm nets a goal off the post for the Cardinals’ only goal in their district finals win over Manistee.

3. Clare’s Jacob Recker finds Dawson John for a 63-yard touchdown in a win against Gaylord for head coach Kelly Luplow’s 250th career win.

2. TC Central’s Josh Burnham throws it up to Dante Williams for an incredible catch for the touchdown.

1. TC St. Francis QB Charlie Peterson connects with Wyatt Nausadis who takes it nearly 80 yards to the house in the Glads’ win over Kingsley for the NMFC-Legends title.

MISportsNow Top Plays will be a weekly segment on best plays from our local coverage area. If you have any plays that could be top play worthy, message us on our social media or email us at sports@9and10news.com