Cristiano Ronaldo got into a spat with Liverpool players during Manchester United's disastrous 5-0 loss in their Premier League match on Sunday. While Manchester United was down 3-0, Ronaldo had the ball stolen away from him by Liverpool defender Curtis Jones. The Liverpool player had Ronaldo’s leg wrapped around him and he fell down. As Jones was down, Ronaldo kicked the ball, which was near Jones’ groin.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 8 DAYS AGO