When Lincoln-Sudbury traveled to Wayland, the Warriors came into the game as underdogs, yet they put up a very strong effort that didn’t reflect the 3-0 loss. The whole team played very aggressively, led by the usual suspects of senior captain Sophie Ellenbogen, junior captain Samantha Tyska, senior Sammy Johnson and senior Eliya Howard-Delman. The center back pairing of previously mentioned Tyska and Howard-Delman played very well throughout the game, and looked to be the difference in many of Lincoln-Sudbury’s runs. There were a couple close calls that resulted from some momentary lapses of judgement, but those mistakes didn’t result in any of the three goals.

WAYLAND, MA ・ 14 DAYS AGO