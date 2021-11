The year isn’t quite over yet, but already businesses are starting to look back and take stock of how successful – or not – 2021 was for all aspects of their organization. With Big Blue heading into its Big Separation with its spin-off Kyndryl next month, the road may get a little more rough before everyone settles in to IBM’s new normal. This is probably why we see a lot of news and commentary focusing on IBM right now as we all watch and wait to see what happens next. Keep checking back here for more developments, and to find resources and happenings from our very own IBM i ecosystem.

BUSINESS ・ 6 DAYS AGO