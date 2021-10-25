1 dead, 5 hurt after vehicle hits Van Nuys restaurant

TOWN OF LORAIN, Wis. (WEAU) - One man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in rural Polk County Sunday night. 62-year-old Joseph Lang of Frederic died after his vehicle left the roadway and hit a tree on County Highway E in the Town of Lorain, or about 14 miles east of Frederic, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. According to the sheriff’s office, the crash was reported at 10:33 p.m. Sunday. The caller said a tree was in the roadway. Polk County deputies said Lang was traveling north and continued straight where County Highway E turns sharply to the left. Deputies found Lang’s vehicle in the ditch near a tree it had hit. Lang was taken by helicopter to Regions Hospital, where he later died due to injuries from the crash.

POLK COUNTY, WI ・ 4 DAYS AGO