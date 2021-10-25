Pilot killed as cargo aircraft crashes in Indonesia's Papua province

TOWN OF LISBON — Lauren Ullmann was about to chip her ball onto the green at Songbird Hills Golf Club Saturday when she noticed a small plane “flying really low.”. When she next saw the plane, it seemed “not even above tree line” and then the right wing “hit the tree and hit the power cord and it came literally crashing down like 30 feet from where we were standing.” Ullmann and her family were standing on the green of the eighth hole at the time. She said the plane crashed upside down in the space between the course and Highway 164.

