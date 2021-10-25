CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Pilot killed as cargo aircraft crashes in Indonesia's Papua province

northwestgeorgianews.com
 8 days ago

Jakarta — A small cargo aircraft crashed at an airport in Indonesia's Papua province on Monday, killing the pilot and seriously injuring the co-pilot,...

www.northwestgeorgianews.com

Fox News

Alaska Seaplanes aircraft crashes on takeoff

A small plane taking off from an Alaskan airport Friday crashed on takeoff, authorities said. The Alaska Seaplanes aircraft had six people on board – five passengers and a pilot, airline spokesman Andy Kline told Fox News. The single-engine Cessna 208B crashed at the end of Runway 8 around 8:50...
ACCIDENTS
newscenter1.tv

Student pilot killed in Traill County plane crash

BUXTON, N.D. (AP) — The North Dakota Highway Patrol says one person has died in a plane crash in Traill County. The patrol says the University of North Dakota plane went down about 8:30 p.m. Monday in a field southwest of Buxton. The pilot was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.
TRAILL COUNTY, ND
Greater Milwaukee Today

Pilot of small airplane killed in crash

TOWN OF LISBON — Lauren Ullmann was about to chip her ball onto the green at Songbird Hills Golf Club Saturday when she noticed a small plane “flying really low.”. When she next saw the plane, it seemed “not even above tree line” and then the right wing “hit the tree and hit the power cord and it came literally crashing down like 30 feet from where we were standing.” Ullmann and her family were standing on the green of the eighth hole at the time. She said the plane crashed upside down in the space between the course and Highway 164.
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
abc17news.com

Official: 5 killed when cargo plane crashes in South Sudan

JUBA, South Sudan (AP) — An airport official in South Sudan says a cargo plane crash in the country’s capital killed five crew members. It was not immediately clear what caused the plane to crash shortly after takeoff from Juba International Airport on Tuesday. The airport’s director says two of the dead crew members were Russian nationals and that the pilot was among those killed. The chartered Antonov aircraft belonging to Optimum Aviation Ltd. was headed to Maban county, located in Upper Nile state in the country’s north. e.
ACCIDENTS
The Mendocino Voice

Pilot killed when Cessna 172 crashes at the Ukiah Municipal Airport — no other injuries reported

UKIAH, 10/28/21 — A Cessna 172 crashed and flipped over at the south end of the Ukiah Municipal Airport around 1:10 p.m. today, killing the pilot, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. No other injuries were reported. Airport personnel said by phone the aircraft appeared to be from out of town, and may have been practicing “touch-and-go’s” — in which a pilot practices landing and taking off again without stopping.
UKIAH, CA
News4Jax.com

Pilot of small plane injured in Georgia crash

FOLKSTON, Ga. – An 82-year-old pilot was injured Tuesday evening in a small plane crash about a half-mile west of an airport in Folkston authorities said. The crash happened at about 7:10 p.m. Investigators said the pilot, who’s from Ridgeville, was the only person on board. The man was flown...
GEORGIA STATE
