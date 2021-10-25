Sorokin, Islanders beat Vegas 2-0 for 2nd straight shutout

This game was pretty ugly for the Islanders in the first two periods. The Arizona Coyotes are likely to be one of the worst teams in the league this year, but they were outchancing the Islanders 15-7 through two periods. That kind of performance has been a theme for the Islanders in these first 5 games of the season, and it’s frustrating to watch when we know that the team is capable of better. Given how rough the Nelson line has looked early in the season, it was nice to see them play a role on two of the goals (though one was on the power play) that counted, plus the one overturned goal. But it’s really about consistency for the Islanders, and they haven’t shown the ability to put together a complete 60 minute game yet this season.

NHL ・ 9 DAYS AGO