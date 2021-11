Whither UK interest rates, and what does their likely path mean for the economy, the public finances and the housing market?. If persistently elevated inflation causes rates to rise back to the sort of levels that were regarded as "normal" before the financial crisis, then the prognosis is, I fear, bad to devastating on all three fronts. As it is, that's a very unlikely outcome; even so, things could get quite ugly enough.

