(Nov 2): Singapore is planning to begin raising its retirement age next year as the city-state seeks to address the manpower challenges of an ageing population. The retirement age will be raised to 63 from the current limit of 62 from July 1, manpower minister Tan See Leng said at the start of a debate on a bill implementing the changes in parliament on Monday. Employers will also be required to offer to re-employ workers as old as 68 in the same organization, up from the existing cap of 67.

ECONOMY ・ 13 HOURS AGO