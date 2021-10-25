SGA budget totals $355,000 for 2022

To begin the meeting, vice president Nasim Salehitezangi presented SGA’s suggestions for an extenuating circumstances policy to Jennifer Henderson, interim associate vice president for Academic Issues and Retention. The presentation consisted of ideas formed by senators in the weeks prior, designed to protect students enduring extreme physical and mental impediments during their time at Trinity. Vice president Salehitezangi addressed the faculty handbook and the implications of such a policy on faculty’s exercise of academic freedom; she also explained potential benefits to the university, such as an increased retention rate, an improved four-year graduation rate and overall student satisfaction. Senators then shared their own stories and the stories of friends who had been disadvantaged in the classroom by faculty decisions, some experiences leading to transferring schools or dropping out.

COLLEGES ・ 3 DAYS AGO