Tuscaloosa, AL

SGA budget totals $355,000 for 2022

By MEET THE EDITORS
Crimson White Online
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Student Government Association has approved a $355,730 operating budget for 2022. This year’s budget is about 33% lower than last year’s, but the SGA only spent about 70% of last year’s budget. The SGA allocated funds to 21 subsidiaries and causes, including the executive general fund and the...

cw.ua.edu

