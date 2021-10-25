No goals as Messi plays in his 1st ‘Classique’

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took Manchester United south to play Tottenham with his job on the line but lives to fight another day after his decisions paid off handsomely in a 3-0 win. The pressure on the Norwegian was intense after last week's 5-0 horror show against Liverpool, in which Jurgen Klopp's men embarrassed their historic rivals. United travelled to London for Saturday's game after taking just one point from a possible 12 to fall well off the pace in the Premier League. AFP looks at three talking points after the win against Spurs lifted United back within touching distance of the top four.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO