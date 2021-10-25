CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

No goals as Messi plays in his 1st ‘Classique’

By The Associated Press
Miami Herald
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLionel Messi's first "Classique” ended in a 0-0 draw between Marseille and 10-man Paris Saint-Germain on Sunday. The stalemate between the two bitter rivals reduced PSG's lead over Lens at the top of the French league to seven points after 11 rounds. PSG played with 10 men after Achraf...

