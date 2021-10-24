Flood Watch issued for Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-02 19:59:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-06 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. The next statement should be issued Wednesday morning by around 900 AM EDT /800 AM CDT/. Target Area: Clark; Crawford The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Indiana Wabash River at Lafayette and Montezuma. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana Illinois Wabash River at Riverton, Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site, Terre Haute, and Covington. .Widespread rainfall totals across central Indiana of 1 to 3 inches during the last week of October, as well as additional rains up to one inch late last week are expected to continue minor flooding through this week. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Wabash River at Terre Haute. * Until late Saturday morning. * At 7:30 PM CDT Tuesday /8:30 PM EDT Tuesday/ the stage was 19.2 feet. * Flood stage is 16.5 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:30 PM CDT Tuesday /8:30 PM EDT Tuesday/ was 19.9 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late Friday evening and continue falling to 11.6 feet Friday, November 12. * Impact...At 19.5 feet, Water begins to rise in the Izaak Walton Lake. Sheet flowing water begins in the wetland project between U.S. 40 and I-70, and during a prolonged flood event project fills about 75 percent.

CLARK COUNTY, IL ・ 3 HOURS AGO