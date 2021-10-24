CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Placer County, CA

Flood Watch issued for Southern Sacramento Valley by NWS

weather.gov
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-24 15:42:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-25 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Southern Sacramento Valley .Heavy rain continues...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Door by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-02 22:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-03 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Door FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 expected. The coldest temperatures will be in the southern part of the county, away from the bay and lake. * WHERE...Door County. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Crawford, Northern Erie, Southern Erie by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-02 20:09:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-02 22:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Crawford; Northern Erie; Southern Erie First Snow of the Season Creating Road Hazards The first accumulating snow of the season continues to quickly accumulate on roadways creating slushy areas. The snow has been reducing visibilities to less than three quarters of a mile at times in some of the heavier snow showers. Reports of motor vehicle accidents have been received here at the National Weather Service and motorists are urged to exercise caution when traveling this evening and overnight.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Freeze Watch issued for Benton, Carroll, Crockett, Decatur, Dyer, Gibson, Haywood by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-04 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Benton; Carroll; Crockett; Decatur; Dyer; Gibson; Haywood; Henderson; Lauderdale; Madison; Tipton FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 possible. * WHERE...Portions of West Tennessee and East Arkansas. * WHEN...From late Wednesday night through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
BENTON COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Eastern Louisa, Fluvanna, Western Louisa by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-03 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-03 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Eastern Louisa; Fluvanna; Western Louisa FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 expected. * WHERE...Western Louisa, Eastern Louisa and Fluvanna Counties. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
FLUVANNA COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Coastal Del Norte by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-03 18:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-11-04 01:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Coastal Del Norte WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM WEDNESDAY TO 1 AM PDT THURSDAY * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Coastal Del Norte County. * WHEN...From 6 PM Wednesday to 1 AM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov

High Surf Warning issued for Kauai North, Kauai Southwest, Maui Central Valley North by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-02 15:59:00 Expires: 2021-11-03 06:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Large, breaking surf, significant shorebreak, and dangerous currents make entering the water very hazardous. Anyone entering the water could face significant injury or death. Target Area: Kauai North; Kauai Southwest; Maui Central Valley North; Maui Windward West; Molokai North; Molokai West; Molokai Windward; Niihau; Oahu North Shore; Waianae Coast; Windward Haleakala HIGH SURF WARNING FOR NORTH AND WEST FACING SHORES OF NIIHAU KAUAI OAHU AND MOLOKAI AND FOR NORTH FACING SHORES OF MAUI .A large north-northwest swell will steadily decline Wednesday. Surf may hold near warning levels through Wednesday. HIGH SURF WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...For north facing shores, surf 20 to 30 feet, lowering tonight to 18 to 24 feet Wednesday. For west facing shores, surf 18 to 22 feet, lowering to 12 to 16 ft Wednesday. * WHERE...North and west facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu and Molokai, and north facing shores of Maui. * WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...High. Expect ocean water occasionally sweeping across portions of beaches, very strong breaking waves, and strong longshore and rip currents. Breaking waves may occasionally impact harbors making navigating the harbor channel dangerous.
HONOLULU COUNTY, HI
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Knox, Sullivan by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-02 20:59:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-08 03:30:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. The next statement should be issued Wednesday morning by around 900 AM EDT /800 AM CDT/. Target Area: Knox; Sullivan The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Indiana Wabash River at Lafayette and Montezuma. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana Illinois Wabash River at Riverton, Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site, Terre Haute, and Covington. .Widespread rainfall totals across central Indiana of 1 to 3 inches during the last week of October, as well as additional rains up to one inch late last week are expected to continue minor flooding through this week. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Wabash River at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site. * Until early Monday morning. * There is no current observed data. * Flood stage is 16.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Sunday afternoon and continue falling to 12.3 feet Friday, November 12. * Impact...At 20.0 feet, Leaverton Park in Palestine and park in Hutsonville begin to flood. Agricultural flooding spreads to higher land. Seep water is noticeable behind levees. Some elevated river cottages are surrounded by water. Several county or township roads east of Lincoln Heritage Trail between Palestine and Hutsonville in Crawford County Illinois are impassable.
KNOX COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Culebra, Northeast by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-02 17:27:00 Expires: 2021-11-02 19:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Culebra; Northeast HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Beaches of Northeast Puerto Rico and Culebra. * WHEN...Through this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Fountain, Parke, Vermillion, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-02 20:59:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-05 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. The next statement should be issued Wednesday morning by around 900 AM EDT /800 AM CDT/. Target Area: Fountain; Parke; Vermillion; Warren The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Indiana Wabash River at Lafayette and Montezuma. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana Illinois Wabash River at Riverton, Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site, Terre Haute, and Covington. .Widespread rainfall totals across central Indiana of 1 to 3 inches during the last week of October, as well as additional rains up to one inch late last week are expected to continue minor flooding through this week. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Wabash River at Covington. * Until late Friday morning. * At 7:45 PM EDT Tuesday the stage was 18.0 feet. * Flood stage is 16.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:45 PM EDT Tuesday was 18.6 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late Thursday evening and continue falling to 12.8 feet Friday, November 12. * Impact...At 18.0 feet, Five Crossings, a local county river park at old U.S. Highway 136 bridge site, begins to flood.
FOUNTAIN COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Freeze Watch issued for Henry, Lake, Obion, Weakley by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-04 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Henry; Lake; Obion; Weakley FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 possible. * WHERE...In Tennessee, Lake, Obion, Weakley and Henry Counties. In Arkansas, Clay and Greene Counties. In Missouri, Dunklin and Pemiscot Counties. * WHEN...From late Wednesday night through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
HENRY COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Baraga, Iron, Ontonagon, Southern Houghton by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-02 16:19:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-02 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Baraga; Iron; Ontonagon; Southern Houghton WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...Lake effect snow. Snowfall rates are expected to continue falling at about an inch per hour, impacting driving conditions due to snow accumulating on roads as well as reduced visibilities at times. * WHERE...Baraga, Ontonagon, Iron, and Southern Houghton Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall will be heaviest between Rockland to Amasa, along U.S. Highway 141 up into Watton, and over to near Nisula.
BARAGA COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Branch, St. Joseph by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-02 21:54:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-04 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Never drive vehicles through flooded areas. The water may be too deep to allow safe passage. Never allow children to play in or near flood waters. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio or local media for further statements and updated forecasts. Detailed river forecasts and additional information can be found at www.weather.gov/iwx under Rivers and Lakes. The next statement will be issued Wednesday morning. Target Area: Branch; St. Joseph The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana Ohio...Michigan Saint Joseph River Ohio near Newville affecting Allen, De Kalb and Defiance Counties. Tiffin River at Stryker affecting Williams, Fulton and Defiance Counties. Saint Joseph River Michigan at Three Rivers affecting Elkhart, St. Joseph and Branch Counties. North Branch Elkhart River at Cosperville affecting Noble County. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Saint Joseph River Michigan at Three Rivers. * Until Thursday morning. * At 8:45 PM EDT Tuesday the stage was 7.0 feet. * Flood stage is 7.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage just after midnight tonight to a crest of 7.0 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow morning. * Impact...At 7.0 feet, minor flooding of Scidmore Park can be expected. Evacuation of some animals in the park zoo can also be expected.
BRANCH COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Elkhart by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-02 21:54:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-04 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Never drive vehicles through flooded areas. The water may be too deep to allow safe passage. Never allow children to play in or near flood waters. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio or local media for further statements and updated forecasts. Detailed river forecasts and additional information can be found at www.weather.gov/iwx under Rivers and Lakes. The next statement will be issued Wednesday morning. Target Area: Elkhart The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana Ohio...Michigan Saint Joseph River Ohio near Newville affecting Allen, De Kalb and Defiance Counties. Tiffin River at Stryker affecting Williams, Fulton and Defiance Counties. Saint Joseph River Michigan at Three Rivers affecting Elkhart, St. Joseph and Branch Counties. North Branch Elkhart River at Cosperville affecting Noble County. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Saint Joseph River Michigan at Three Rivers. * Until Thursday morning. * At 8:45 PM EDT Tuesday the stage was 7.0 feet. * Flood stage is 7.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage just after midnight tonight to a crest of 7.0 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow morning. * Impact...At 7.0 feet, minor flooding of Scidmore Park can be expected. Evacuation of some animals in the park zoo can also be expected.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Cumberland, Goochland by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-03 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-03 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Cumberland; Goochland FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 32 expected. * WHERE...Cumberland and Goochland Counties. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Freeze Watch issued for Johnson, Massac, Pope, Pulaski, Union by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-04 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Johnson; Massac; Pope; Pulaski; Union FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM CDT WEDNESDAY FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...For the Frost Advisory, temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 possible. * WHERE...Portions of western Kentucky and southern Illinois, generally south of a line extending from Carbondale, Illinois to Harrisburg, IL to Calhoun, Kentucky. * WHEN...For the Frost Advisory, from midnight tonight to 9 AM CDT Wednesday. For the Freeze Watch, from late Wednesday night through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
JOHNSON COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Carroll, Frederick, Northern Baltimore, Northwest Harford by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-03 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-03 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Carroll; Frederick; Northern Baltimore; Northwest Harford; Northwest Howard; Northwest Montgomery; Washington FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 10 AM EDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central and northern Maryland, central, northern, northwest and western Virginia and panhandle West Virginia. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 10 AM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD

