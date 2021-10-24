Flood Watch issued for Carquinez Strait and Delta, Northern San Joaquin Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-02 20:59:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-03 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. The next statement should be issued Wednesday morning by around 900 AM EDT /800 AM CDT/. Target Area: Parke; Vermillion; Vigo The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Indiana Wabash River at Lafayette and Montezuma. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana Illinois Wabash River at Riverton, Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site, Terre Haute, and Covington. .Widespread rainfall totals across central Indiana of 1 to 3 inches during the last week of October, as well as additional rains up to one inch late last week are expected to continue minor flooding through this week. The Flood Warning is now in effect until further notice The Flood Warning continues for the Wabash River at Montezuma. * Until further notice. * At 7:45 PM EDT Tuesday the stage was 17.6 feet. * Flood stage is 14.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:45 PM EDT Tuesday was 18.5 feet. * Forecast...No forecast is available for this location. * Impact...At 18.0 feet, Montezuma agricultural levee is overtopped. Fourteen hundred acres of low bottomlands flood.

PARKE COUNTY, IN ・ 3 HOURS AGO