Rugby

NRL investigate Tedesco over alleged racial slur

By admin
thehighlandsun.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJames Tedesco will be investigated by the NRL’s integrity unit after a woman claimed he made a racial slur against her in Sydney last week. The NRL has reportedly made contact with a woman over the alleged incident. The NRL integrity unit is also investigating claims that Sam Burgess’s...

www.thehighlandsun.com

