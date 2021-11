When it comes to what the working model of the future looks like, choice is the new black. It’s true that behind closed doors, a large number of bosses have admitted they wish things could simply revert to the pre-pandemic status quo. After all, overhauling years of traditional working structures in favor of scalable, flexible models that can meet employees’ newfound expectations, is a huge and complex task. But most recognize that while there will always be those who either want to be fully remote — or fully back in the office — the bulk of people want a mix. In short, they want the freedom of choice. They’ve got more leverage than they’ve ever had before, and they aren’t going to waste it.

ECONOMY ・ 6 DAYS AGO