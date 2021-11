BOULDER CREEK, Nev., – The Wyoming Cowgirl golf squad wrapped up their fall schedule on Tuesday afternoon as they completed the final round of play at the Clash at Boulder Creek. Freshman Megan Vogt ended the tournament on a high note with a career best round score of 70 (-2). Vogt bounced back in a big way in the third and final round as she notched two birdies and scored par on every other hole to record the most impressive round of her young Cowgirl career. Vogt’s incredible round helped her to finish tied for 43rd.

GOLF ・ 6 DAYS AGO