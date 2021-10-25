Callihan earns 100th Mountain West win in sweep of SDSU

OMAHA, Neb. -- Annika Welty had a career-high eight blocks to help No. 24 Creighton Volleyball to a 3-0 sweep of visiting Villanova on Sunday at D.J. Sokol Arena. Scores of Creighton's 20th win of the season were 25-19, 25-17, 25-18. The Bluejays are one game behind Marquette in the BIG EAST standings heading into Friday's showdown in Milwaukee. Creighton (20-3, 8-2 BIG EAST) has now won 20 or more matches 12 times, including nine of the past 10 seasons, with the only exception being last year's COVID-shortened campaign in which the Bluejays only played 16 times and finished 12-4. Norah Sis had nine kills to pace the Bluejays and Abby Bottomley owned 10 digs, while Keeley Davis and Kendra Wait each served a pair of aces. Welty's eight blocks were two more than her previous season best and one more than her career-high. The Bluejays hit .200 and finished with 33 kills, six aces, 39 digs and 12 blocks.

OMAHA, NE ・ 9 DAYS AGO