Callihan earns 100th Mountain West win in sweep of SDSU

By Cody Tucker
7220sports.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLARAMIE -- The Wyoming volleyball team hit a season-best .411 and head coach Chad Callihan earned his 100th career Mountain West victory Saturday night in Laramie as the Cowgirls swept past San Diego State, 28-26, 25-19 and 25-14. The Cowgirls (13-9, 5-5 MW) weathered the storm early from the Aztecs (6-16,...

7220sports.com

