(INDIANAPOLIS) – About half the Afghans temporarily housed at Camp Atterbury are kids under 14. Indiana National Guard Adjutant General Dale Lyles says about 7,000 refugees are at the base near Edinburgh. Three thousand or so are kids, and the Guard has set up some programs aimed specifically at them as they try to adjust to a new country. Lyles says the base has organized a soccer tournament this weekend. Kids at the base are also learning English or working with art therapists.

CAMP ATTERBURY, IN ・ 11 DAYS AGO