‘The holy grail of e-commerce advertising’: Why DoorDash is bolstering its advertising offerings

By Kimeko McCoy
Digiday
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDoorDash is beefing up its advertising offerings. Earlier this month, the online food ordering company rolled out self-serve sponsored listings capabilities, in which restaurateurs can purchase search-page ad units to increase their visibility on the platform. DoorDash has also recently moved to offer banner placements and featured listings. The...

