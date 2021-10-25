CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Large DDoS attack shuts down KT's nationwide network

By Cho Mu-Hyun
ZDNet
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSouth Korea telco KT said on Monday that the temporary nationwide shutdown of its network earlier today was caused by a large-scale distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attack. Customers who use the telco's network were unable to access the internet for around 40 minutes at around 11am on Monday. Users were...

www.zdnet.com

aithority.com

Radware Releases Q3 DDoS and Application Attack Report

Blocked DDoS events up 75% in the first nine months of 2021 compared to 2020. Radware, a leading provider of cyber security and application delivery solutions, has published results from its Q3 DDoS and Application Attack Report. The report provides an overview of the DDoS attack landscape, application attack developments, and unsolicited network scanning trends. The data for the report analyzes network and application attack activity sourced from Radware’s cloud and managed services, and Radware’s Global Deception Network.
TECHNOLOGY
inavateonthenet.net

Cyber criminals target VoIP services with DDoS attacks

Cyber criminals are hitting IP-based service providers with DDoS attacks in the UK and around the globe, as part of a reported extortion-focused international campaign by cyber criminals. A wave of distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks have targeted IP-based communications service providers over the past four weeks, making machines...
PUBLIC SAFETY
ZDNet

KT clarifies routing error caused outage instead of DDoS attack

South Korean telco KT has said its network outage on Monday was caused by an internal router issue, backtracking on its initial claim that the incident was caused by a large-scale distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attack. In a statement, the telco said it initially suspected a DDoS attack due to traffic...
SCIENCE
aithority.com

Motorola Solutions To Deploy Nationwide Digital Radio Network For Romania’s Emergency Services

Investment will modernize public safety communications and enhance collaboration between agencies across the country. Motorola Solutions announced that the company will modernize and expand the coverage of the existing nationwide TETRA network in Romania to provide the country’s public safety organizations with highly resilient and secure mission-critical communications. As part...
BUSINESS
#Access Network#Kt#Sk Telecom#Lg
bleepingcomputer.com

South Korean telco KT suffers nationwide outage after routing error

The second-largest telecommunications provider in South Korea, KT Corporation, has suffered a nationwide outage today, leaving all its 16.5 million customers without internet connectivity and telephony services for about 40 minutes. The outage affected schools and students who attended online classes, delayed food delivery orders, prevented physicians from accessing patient...
ECONOMY
Light Reading

Radware launches new capabilities to mitigate encrypted DDoS attacks

MAHWAH, NJ – Radware, (NASDAQ: RDWR) a leading provider of cyber security and application delivery solutions, today launched new encrypted protection capabilities as part of its DDoS protection solution. The new capabilities offer enterprises, carriers, and service providers unmatched protection from SSL DDoS attacks, enabling them to maximize visibility and...
TECHNOLOGY
MarketWatch

Sinclair Broadcast says it is investigating ransomware attack that took data from its networks, shares down 1.5% premarket

Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. shares slid 1.5% in premarket trade Monday, after the operator of TV stations said it is investigating a potential cybersecurity incident. The Baltimore, Md.-based Sinclair said it has identified that certain servers and workstations were encrypted with ransomware and that some of its networks were disrupted and data was taken. The company is working to determine what information the taken data contained and will take actions as appropriate. "Promptly upon detection of the security event, senior management was notified, and the company implemented its incident response plan, took measures to contain the incident, and launched an investigation," the company said in a statement. "Legal counsel, a cybersecurity forensic firm, and other incident response professionals were engaged. The Company also notified law enforcement and other governmental agencies." For now, the company said the incident has disrupted parts of its business, including the provision of local ads to local broadcast stations on behalf of clients. It is working to restore operations. It's too early to say if the incident will have a material impact on financial results. Shares are down 15% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 19%.
MARKETS
inforisktoday.com

Voipfone DDoS Attacks Raise Specter of Protection Racket

Telecom company Voipfone has come under a severe "extortion-based" distributed denial-of-service attack from foreign entities, according to a tweet by the U.K.-based company. We apologize for the disruption to our services, we are defending an extortion-based DDoS attack from overseas criminals. We continue taking measures to overcome these attacks but...
TECHNOLOGY
