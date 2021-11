The Pride have faced off twice against the Red Stars this season, but the meeting on Friday will be the first at Exploria during the regular season. When Orlando traveled to the Windy City in August, the Pride beat Chicago 2-0, being only one of two teams to beat Chicago on their home field this season. Both Jodie Taylor and Sydney Leroux found the back of the net in that contest.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 5 DAYS AGO