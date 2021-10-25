CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Pick of the Week: Adele “Easy On Me”

wers.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdele suddenly changed her profile picture. After audiences waited six years for new music, the singer finally teased the November 19th debut of her fourth studio album 30 with her hit new song “Easy on Me.” The track, written during “the most turbulent period” of her life, has already become the...

www.wers.org

Comments / 0

Related
oswegonian.com

‘Easy on Me’ brings hope for upcoming Adele album

Adele (“Someone Like You”) released her latest single, “Easy On Me,” on Oct. 15, and it is easy to love. Set to release again on her newest album coming out on Nov. 19, “Easy On Me” is the perfect breakup/divorce song on the market. Adele’s new album is going to...
wmleader.com

Adele’s ‘Easy On Me’ video may reference Simon Konecki divorce

Adele didn’t take it easy on the sly references in her newest music video for “Easy on Me.”. The 33-year-old singer released the single last week after a six-year hiatus with an accompanying music video. Fans were quick to spot the allusions to the star’s past songs, with scenes in...
CELEBRITIES
ramaponews.com

Adele makes long-awaited comeback with Easy on Me

Adele has graced our ears once more nearly six years after she last dropped an album. On Oct. 14, Adele dropped her new single “Easy On Me.” This single pleasantly surprised fans all around the world as the star hasn't dropped any new songs since her hit album “25” in 2015.
mxdwn.com

Adele Sets New Spotify Streaming Record With “Easy On Me”

Iconic British pop star Adele has recently broke the internet with the news regarding her releasing brand new music. Now, she is already breaking records with her newest single “Easy On Me.”. Adele’s new track broke the global record for day-one streams on Spotify on the day of its release,...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adele
Person
Rich Paul
Person
Simon Konecki
Washington Square News

Review: Adele’s ‘Easy on Me’ tackles a different form of devastation

When we think of Adele, we think of a young woman scorned by a romance gone bad. But six years after her last album, life has gotten serious. As a newly-divorced mother with the vicissitudes of dating in her periphery, Adele tackles a new, perhaps even more devastating feeling than romantic heartbreak with her new single “Easy on Me” — the feeling of a mother hurting her child.
Complex

Adele’s “Easy on Me” Reaches No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100

Adele has scored yet another No. 1 song, and it had an easy road to the throne. The music superstar’s comeback single “Easy on Me” landed at the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 after debuting last week at No. 68 following just five hours of availability. This marks the eighth-biggest jump to No. 1 in Hot 100 history; Kelly Clarkson’s 2009 single “My Life Would Suck Without You” still holds the title after leaping from No. 97 to the top spot over a decade ago.
CELEBRITIES
Georgetown Voice

“Easy on Me” is the typical Adele song: And that’s what makes it so great

Piano keys and a voice. That’s all Adele ever really needs to get to work. And who can blame her? With vocals as powerful but soft as hers, it does not take much else to wow a crowd. Several of her songs stray from this template, of course, with a lot of her tracks incorporating hard-hitting percussion (see “Rumour Has It”) and some others going for a more elegant feel with orchestral strings (see “Skyfall”). But to mark her big comeback after six years, Adele doesn’t pull out all the stops. Instead, she goes for a minimalistic, soulful ballad not too dissimilar from arguably her most familiar hit which launched her into stardom, “Someone Like You,” Yes, she’s here to remind us who she is and just how quickly she can make all of us cry at the sound of a note.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#Vogue
Parade

Let's Count All the Easter Eggs in (And Fan Theories About) Adele's 'Easy on Me' Music Video

Adele‘s latest single—which, like all her songs, instantly became the biggest song on the planet when it dropped on Oct. 14—is a plea to a former lover (or maybe to the real-life, 9-year-old son she shares with ex-husband Simon Konecki?) to go “Easy on Me” after a ruined relationship and a broken family. With the track’s accompanying music video, however, Adele doesn’t exactly go easy on her legions of fans; instead, she’s imbued the clip with loads of Easter eggs that push them to absorb, analyze and interpret the gorgeous visual with Swiftie-like levels of rigor.
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Adele's Record Radio Start With 'Easy on Me': 'She Is an Artist Who Transcends Format'

Among its many feats, the ballad makes a record-setting start at radio. The single, the first from Adele's fourth studio album, 30, due Nov. 19, bounds onto the Radio Songs chart at No. 4 with 65 million radio airplay audience impressions in the Oct. 15-21 tracking week, according to MRC Data (following its Oct. 14 release on Columbia Records). It scores the highest debut since the chart became an all-format ranking in December 1998, besting the No. 6 launch of Lady Gaga's "Born This Way" in February 2011.
MUSIC
BBC

Adele returns to UK number one with huge figures for Easy On Me

Adele has gone back to number one in the UK with the biggest chart figures for almost five years. Her new single Easy On Me had a record 24 million streams in the UK in its first week as well as 23,500 downloads. Using the Official Charts Company's formula, that...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

Will Smith’s daughter Willow turns heads in a birthday look no one saw coming

Willow Smith kicked off her 21st birthday with an epic Halloween party in a costume that made fans lose it. The Whip My Hair crooner looked beyond stunning as she transformed into Brad Pitt’s Fight Club character Tyler Durden for the fete, giving the look a high-fashion twist we won’t soon forget.
HollywoodLife

Michael Jackson’s Son Bigi, 19, Looks So Grown Up As He Discusses Climate Change In Rare Interview

Blanket Jackson, who now goes by Bigi, spoke about how he’s carrying on his late father’s legacy by using his platform for climate change awareness. Over a decade after Michael Jackson‘s death, the late pop star’s 19-year-old son Blanket “Bigi” Jackson is helping spread awareness about climate change. Bigi, who was born Prince Michael Jackson II, spoke about climate change and the COP26 summit in a rare interview with Good Morning Britain on Oct. 31 at his brother Prince Jackson‘s Thriller Night Halloween Party in California, which raises funds for the Heal Los Angeles Foundation. “I do think it’s important that we all know about it,” Bigi said about climate change. “I think we have some work to do but our generation knows how important it is.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
E! News

Nick Cannon Says Mariah Carey Is "Still Mad" He Bought This Gift for Their Twins Against Her Wishes

Mariah Carey apparently was not enjoying a sweet fantasy after Nick Cannon gave their twins a certain birthday gift this year. On Thursday, Oct. 7, a preview clip from his daytime talk show Nick Cannon showed the 41-year-old host of The Masked Singer revealing that ex-wife Mariah wasn't pleased when he went behind her back to buy cell phones for their twins Moroccan and Monroe to celebrate their 10th birthday in April. Nick and Mariah finalized their divorce in 2016, and he has since welcomed five children from other relationships.

Comments / 0

Community Policy