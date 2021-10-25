Pick of the Week: Adele “Easy On Me”

Piano keys and a voice. That’s all Adele ever really needs to get to work. And who can blame her? With vocals as powerful but soft as hers, it does not take much else to wow a crowd. Several of her songs stray from this template, of course, with a lot of her tracks incorporating hard-hitting percussion (see “Rumour Has It”) and some others going for a more elegant feel with orchestral strings (see “Skyfall”). But to mark her big comeback after six years, Adele doesn’t pull out all the stops. Instead, she goes for a minimalistic, soulful ballad not too dissimilar from arguably her most familiar hit which launched her into stardom, “Someone Like You,” Yes, she’s here to remind us who she is and just how quickly she can make all of us cry at the sound of a note.

MUSIC ・ 4 DAYS AGO