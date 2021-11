November marks the beginning of the holiday season — a festive time when our thoughts turn to re-connecting with friends and loved ones to celebrate the holidays. During the colder Colorado months, we are gathering for celebrations that take place indoors and, as we know, that can put some of us at greater risk. Did you know that older adults with diabetes or pre-diabetes can be at higher risk for becoming very ill, particularly with COVID-19? During November — National Diabetes Awareness Month — it is a call to action for those at risk but there are some steps you can take to protect yourself.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 10 DAYS AGO