NEW ROCHELLE, NY - The Iona College volleyball team fell in a back-and-forth five set (25-23, 20-25, 22- 25, 26-24,10-15) match at home to Marist on Saturday afternoon. Iona managed to grab the first set, and then after dropping sets two and three the Gaels rallied in the fourth, fighting off a match point to force a decider. After winning four straight, Iona has lost two straight dropping them 7-12 and 5-6 in MAAC play on the season.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 10 DAYS AGO