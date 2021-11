Bayville: Around 1:45 am a call came in of a Motor Vehicle Accident on Atlantic City Boulevard and Buckley Lane. From witness reports the driver was driving north on Atlantic City Boulevard and crashed into a pole on Buckley Lane and pushed it across the road to the other side.The vehicle ended up on the front lawn of a residence facing south. Police placed the individual under arrest due to being intoxicated. Traffic is being diverted from Sloop Creek Road to Hickory Lane. Crews will be working on fixing the damage to the pole and wires for a while so be prepared to be diverted for a quite a while.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 1 DAY AGO