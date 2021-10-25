CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Raymond gets hat trick as Red Wings beat Blackhawks 6-3

By JAY COHEN
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3I2qkx_0cbaDZxA00
1 of 2

CHICAGO (AP) — Lucas Raymond had plenty of energy in the second half of his first set of consecutive NHL games.

It’s good to be 19.

Raymond had three goals and an assist, and the Detroit Red Wings beat the winless Chicago Blackhawks 6-3 on Sunday night.

Tyler Bertuzzi added a goal and two assists as Detroit bounced back nicely after a 6-1 loss at Montreal on Saturday night. Carter Rowney and Vladislav Namestnikov also scored, and Alex Nedeljkovic made 32 saves.

Raymond, the No. 4 overall pick in last year’s draft, recorded his first career hat trick in his sixth NHL game. It was the first time he played on back-to-back nights with Detroit.

“I’ve only played six games in the NHL, so playing (on) a lot of adrenaline and everything’s new to me,” he said. “Just trying to go out there every night and have fun and help the team win.”

Raymond became the second teenager in franchise history to record a hat trick, joining Hall of Famer and current Detroit general manager Steve Yzerman. He became the third teenager to record at least four points in a game for the Red Wings, joining Yzerman and Hall of Famer Gordie Howe.

“It’s tough to take in,” Raymond said. “I mean those are two of the greatest players who ever played in franchise history.”

Short-handed Chicago dropped to 0-5-1 in a nightmarish start for a team with playoff aspirations. It has yet to lead this season; at 360 minutes, 57 seconds, it’s the NHL’s longest such streak to open a campaign since at least the 1979-80 season, according to Sportradar.

“We haven’t found a way to generate any offense and get on the scoresheet, and when things go bad for us, it just seems to kind of snowball,” captain Jonathan Toews. “But, again, we only have ourselves to blame for that. So it’s up to us to find solutions and find a way out of it.”

The Blackhawks played without Patrick Kane, Riley Stillman and Jujhar Khaira because of the league’s COVID-19 protocol. Assistant coach Marc Crawford also was absent because of the protocol.

The crowd of 19,042 stopped the Blackhawks’ sellout streak at 535 games. There were periodic boos the whole night, broken up by an occasional “Let’s go Red Wings!” chant coming from a vocal group of fans in the upper deck.

“I believe we have the makings of a good group,” coach Jeremy Colliton said. “We haven’t put it together yet, so we need to. I feel like we can play a brand of hockey and be a team that people in Chicago are proud of, but we got to deliver.”

Dominik Kubalik, Tyler Johnson and Henrik Borgstrom scored for Chicago. Toews had two assists for his first points since missing all of last season with what he described as chronic immune response syndrome.

The Blackhawks had a third-period goal waved off because of goaltender interference, and Alex DeBrincat was robbed on an outstanding stick save by a diving Nedeljkovic.

Rowney put Detroit ahead to stay when he banked the puck in off the left skate of goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury 4:22 into the second — the first of four goals in the period for the Red Wings.

Namestnikov made it 3-1 when he jumped on a loose puck in front and poked it through Fleury’s legs at 7:33. Bertuzzi was credited with his sixth goal when Blackhawks forward Reese Johnson had one go in off his left skate at 9:19.

After Kubalik converted a power-play slap shot for Chicago, Raymond knocked home a rebound to make it 5-2 with 59.2 seconds left in the second.

“He’s got an edge to him, for sure. He’s certainly not shy about going to the net,” Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill said.

Raymond tacked on a power-play goal 7:00 minutes into the third. He began the day with one goal and two assists in five games.

THE END

Danny Wirtz, the chief executive officer for the Blackhawks, marked the end of the sellout streak with a statement thanking the fans.

“We’re actively building toward more competitive play on the ice as well as an experience that invites fans back following the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said. “But it’s also important to note that we’ve set a number of goals to welcome new and more diverse audiences into Blackhawks hockey moving forward, and greater accessibility to tickets is a big part of that.

“This is a great opportunity to reassure fans both new and old that there is absolutely a seat here for them.”

UP NEXT

Red Wings: Visit the Washington Capitals on Wednesday night.

Blackhawks: Host the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday night.

___

Jay Cohen can be reached at https://twitter.com/jcohenap

___

Comments / 0

Related
927thevan.com

Raymond gets his first NHL goal, Red Wings top Blue Jackets 4-1

DETROIT, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The Detroit Red Wings beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-1 at Little Caesars Arena last night. Lucas Raymond put Detroit on the board when he scored his first NHL goal mid-way through the third period. Goalie Thomas Griess turned aside 22 shots in the win.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jujhar Khaira
Person
Tyler Bertuzzi
Person
Lucas Raymond
Person
Alex Nedeljkovic
Person
Steve Yzerman
Person
Carter Rowney
Person
Vladislav Namestnikov
Person
Riley Stillman
Person
Patrick Kane
Person
Jeff Blashill
Person
Alex Debrincat
Person
Jonathan Toews
MLive.com

Lucas Raymond earns place in history alongside Red Wings legends

OK, nobody is comparing the Detroit Red Wings prized rookie to franchise legends, but for one memorable night, Raymond earned a place next to those names. Raymond, in just his sixth NHL game, recorded his first career hat trick and added an assist for a four-point night Sunday in a 6-3 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks at the United Center.
NHL
FanSided

Preview: Detroit Red Wings take on the Chicago Blackhawks

The Detroit Red Wings will play their second road game in two nights when they play at the United Center in Chicago, IL. Game time tonight is 7:00 PM ET. Tyler Bertuzzi will return to action after missing last night’s road 6-1 loss in Montreal. Carter Rowney will return to the press box after a one game audition. Filip Hronek remains day-to-day and will not dress tonight. Alex Nedeljkovic will get the start in goal for the Red Wings.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#The Detroit Red Wings#Hall Of Famer#The Red Wings#Sportradar
kingstonthisweek.com

Liveblog replay: Habs beat Red Wings to finally get into win column

Still in search of their first victory of the 2021-22 regular season, the Canadiens have added defenceman Sami Niku to the lineup against the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday at the Bell Centre. Puck drop just after 7 p.m. (City, TVA Sports, TSN 690 Radio, 98.5 FM) . Story continues...
NHL
NHL

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Host Red Wings on Sunday Night

TV: NBCSCH | RADIO: WGN 720-AM | STREAM: MyTeamsApp (In Market) The Blackhawks will look to pick up their first win against the team that gave them their first win of the year last season when the Detroit Red Wings visit the United Center for the lone time this season on Sunday night (TICKETS).
NHL
FanSided

8 Observations after the Red Wings’ 6-3 Win over Chicago

Oh yes, it was a good one. The Detroit Red Wings jumped out to a 4-1 lead and used a Lucas Raymond hat trick to defeat the Chicago Blackhawks 6-3. Today’s observations will obviously focus on Raymond, but also some other moments–and players–that stood out:. 1: Whoever had any doubt...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Chicago Blackhawks
NHL Teams
Detroit Red Wings
NewsBreak
Hockey
Sports Illustrated

Make Way for Red Wings Rookie Lucas Raymond

Is it finally a good time to be a Detroit Red Wings fan again?. The future is bright in Motown. Defenseman Moritz Seider has been red-hot, recording five assists in six games to kick off his NHL career. And now, Lucas Raymond leads all rookies in scoring with seven points, good for 15th overall in the NHL.
NHL
ClickOnDetroit.com

Dylan Larkin out against Canadiens due to personal reasons, Red Wings say

Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin will not participate in Tuesday night’s game against the Montreal Canadiens due to personal reasons, the team announced. The Red Wings are in Canada right now -- they played in Toronto on Saturday and play in Montreal on Tuesday. The team already is without forward Tyler Bertuzzi due to his unvaccinated status. Larkin’s absence means the team is now without 2/3 of its first line. Rookie Lucas Raymond has been playing on center Larkin’s wing.
NHL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

636K+
Followers
340K+
Post
292M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy