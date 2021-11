Solana price analysis is bullish today. SOL bulls are trying to set a record high today. The only resistance next is the ATH of $210. Strong support is found at $200. The Solana price analysis reveals the coin is on a bullish ride today as it nears the ATH of 25th October at the $210 mark. Bulls are on the march towards their target and will soon over cross the ATH, but the success depends on if they can keep the momentum going and get the price capped above the present ATH, for which there exist ample chances.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO