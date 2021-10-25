CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

State Treasurers Call On Sinema And Manchin To Oppose IRS Plan

By ADI Staff Reporter
arizonadailyindependent.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSenator Kyrsten Sinema and West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin are being urged to oppose the Internal Revenue Service data collection efforts in the “Build Back Better” spending plan by Arizona State Treasurer Kimberly Yee and West Virginia State Treasurer Riley Moore. Yee and Moore sent a joint letter to...

arizonadailyindependent.com

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

Manchin blows up Biden's Build Back Better

Even in Glasgow, Scotland, Joe Biden cannot escape his woes. Joe Manchin, the linchpin of the 50-50 deadlocked Senate, blew up the president's plans to pass both the "hard" infrastructure bill awaiting a House vote and the newly introduced reconciliation bill. While Biden struggles to stay awake at the COP26 climate conference, the West Virginia Democrat said in certain terms he's won't even consider the reconciliation bill without a CBO score.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
West Virginia State
Local
Arizona Government
WVNews

Manchin says $1.75 trillion reconciliation process is 'recipe for economic crisis,' urges passage of infrastructure bill

WASHINGTON (WV News) — Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., in a short press briefing Monday afternoon called for a House vote on the $550 billion bipartisan infrastructure bill, and criticized some progressive Democrats’ threats to vote down the legislation if a $1.75 trillion reconciliation bill is not completed as “not how the United States Congress should operate.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
wgxa.tv

Manchin wavers on Biden's plan, Democrats vow to push ahead

WASHINGTON (AP) — Pivotal Sen. Joe Manchin wavered Monday on his support for President Joe Biden's sweeping $1.75 trillion domestic policy proposal, but Democratic leaders vowed to push ahead, with initial voting possible on the bill and a related $1 trillion infrastructure package in the House this week. The West...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kimberly Yee
Person
Kyrsten Sinema
Person
Joe Manchin
AFP

Manchin dashes hopes of quick action on Biden's agenda

A US senator with a critical role in shaping Joe Biden's legislative agenda dashed hopes Monday of the spending package at its core being signed quickly into law -- saying he needed time to mull the economic impacts. A visibly frustrated Joe Manchin blasted Democratic House colleagues for holding a cross-party infrastructure bill "hostage" in a bid to win his support for the larger $1.75 trillion social welfare plan. Known as Build Back Better, the potentially transformational overhaul of health care, education, climate policy and taxation has no Republican support, meaning it has to pass along party lines by a process known as "reconciliation" and cannot lose Manchin or any other Democrat in the 50-50 Senate. "The political games have to stop... Holding this (infrastructure) bill hostage is not going to work in getting my support for the reconciliation bill," the Manchin, 74, told reporters in Congress.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Privacy#Americans#Arizonans#Senate#Democrats#The Wall Street Journal
Washington Post

Joe Manchin is a very red-state senator

Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) has succeeded in being a Democrat in a majority-Republican, pro-Trump state, even though this hasn’t turned West Virginia voters toward support for President Biden or the Biden agenda. Opinions to start the day, in your inbox. Sign up. As Matthew Yglesias astutely observed in his...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
IRS
prescottenews.com

Opinion: It’s Not Manchin and Sinema; It’s the Spending, Stupid

When President Lyndon Johnson pressed Congress to pass the Civil Rights Act of 1964, his biggest obstacle was the bloc of segregationists in his own party. Segregationists chaired key House and Senate committees, and they commanded enough votes in the Senate to filibuster the bill, which they did — for 60 days.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Examiner

Why aren’t some House Democrats making waves like Manchin and Sinema?

At least five Democratic members of Congress could bolster their own political standing and do the country a favor by becoming as prominent in Washington’s spending debates as Sens. Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema. West Virginia’s Manchin and Arizona’s Sinema, both Democrats, are treated by their colleagues and the media...
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy