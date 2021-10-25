CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Looking at the top 10 seasons by a rookie TE in NFL history

By Matt Urben
 8 days ago
After the Falcons lost their first two games of the season, many around the league began to question the team’s decision to use the No. 4 overall pick on Kyle Pitts, the highest a tight end has ever been selected in the history of the NFL draft. That skepticism is quickly disappearing after Pitts exploded for 17 catches, 282 yards and a touchdown over the past two weeks combined.

The Falcons’ Week 7 win over the Dolphins couldn’t have happened without the rookie’s career-high 163-yard performance. He caught two key passes on the team’s game-winning drive and looks like he’s ready to be Atlanta’s No. 1 option even with Calvin Ridley on the field.

Through six games, Pitts has 31 catches, 471 receiving yards and one touchdown. At this pace, the former Florida Gators standout will finish the year with 88 catches for 1,335 yards — which would be the most ever by a rookie tight end by quite a bit.

As Pitts looks to climb the ranks over the remainder of the year, let’s take a look at the top 10 single-season yardage totals for rookie tight ends in NFL history.

1). Jeremy Shockey - 2002 season

(AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

2002 stats: 74 catches, 894 receiving yards, 2 touchdowns, 59.6 yards per game

2). Keith Jackson - 1988 season

Peter Brouillet-USA TODAY NETWORK

1988 stats: 81 catches, 869 receiving yards, 6 touchdowns, 54.3 yards per game

3). Charle Young - 1973 season

(AP Photo)

4). Evan Engram - 2017 season

(Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

2017 stats: 64 catches, 722 receiving yards, 6 touchdowns, 48. 1 yards per game

5). Cam Cleeland - 1998 season

Peter Brouillet-USA TODAY NETWORK

1998 stats: 54 catches, 684 receiving yards, 6 touchdowns, 42.8 yards per game

6). Bob Trumpy - 1968 season

Manny Rubio-USA TODAY Sports

1968 stats: 37 catches, 639 receiving yards, 3 touchdowns, 45.6 yards per game

7). Russ Francis - 1975 season

RVR Photos/ USA TODAY Sports

1975 stats: 35 catches, 636 receiving yards, 4 touchdowns, 45.4 yards per game

8). Ken Dilger - 1995 season

(AP Photo/Lenny Ignelzi)

1995 stats: 42 catches, 635 receiving yards, 4 touchdowns, 39.7 yards per game

9). John Carlson - 2008 season

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

2008 stats: 55 catches, 627 receiving yards, 5 touchdowns, 39.2 yards per game

10). Ozzie Newsome - 1978 season

(T-38) Kyle Pitts - 2021 season

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

2021 stats (6 games): 31 catches, 471 receiving yards, 1 TD (78.5 yards per game)

On pace for: 88 catches 1,335 receiving yards, 3 TDs

RELATED PEOPLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
Community Policy