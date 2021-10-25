CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

US Treasury Secretary anticipates inflation to fall to acceptable levels by later half of 2022

Birmingham Star
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWashington [US], October 25 (ANI): United States Secretary Janet Yellen on Sunday anticipated the inflation rates in the country to return to the 2 per cent range in the second half of 2022, according to CNN. Asked by reporter Jake...

www.birminghamstar.com

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

Xi demands US money and delivers a dud at COP26

Chinese President Xi Jinping delivered a dud letter to the COP26 climate change summit in Glasgow, Scotland. Failing to attend the summit, the Chinese leader was expected to extend an olive branch with new pledges to cut carbon emissions. Instead, Xi offered no new commitments beyond pre-stated pledges to peak China's carbon emissions by 2030 and reach neutrality by 2060. The lack of new action will greatly disappoint COP26 delegates. It will particularly frustrate the European Union, which regards China's cooperation on climate change as a keystone of its diplomatic partnership with Beijing.
U.S. POLITICS
WSAV News 3

Fed to start reining in economic aid as inflation risk rises

WASHINGTON (AP) — With inflation at its highest point in three decades, the Federal Reserve is set this week to begin winding down the extraordinary stimulus it has given the economy since the pandemic recession struck early last year, a process that could prove to be a risky balancing act. Chair Jerome Powell has signaled […]
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
ksl.com

Treasury secretary says US economy is not overheating

DUBLIN — U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Monday said she does not think the U.S. economy is overheating and that while inflation is higher than in recent years, it is related to disruption from the COVID-19 pandemic. Data last week showed that U.S. consumer spending increased solidly in September,...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Tapper
Person
Janet Yellen
AFP

US Fed set to begin stimulus taper amid sticky inflation

The Federal Reserve is set to begin removing a major plank of the stimulus policies it rolled out last year as the pandemic began, a sign of the progress the US economy has posted since the historic downturn. While the American central bank is always capable of surprises, its top officials have widely signaled that they will announce at their policy meeting next week the start of a drawback in their monthly purchases of bonds and securities, which they began as the economy collapsed in March 2020 to stop the crisis from becoming a catastrophe. The world's largest economy has undoubtedly come a long way from those dire days, but with an unpleasant passenger: inflation, which has spiked throughout much of this year, and caused some economists to name the Fed's easy money policies as an accessory. Fed Chair Jerome Powell could touch on these topics when he speaks following the two-day Federal Open Market Committee meeting beginning Tuesday, and may also offer the central bank's latest views on the state of the recovery.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Treasury Department#Inflation#Us Treasury#Ani#Cnn
MarketWatch

U.S. seen running out of cash between mid-December and mid-February, as debt-limit fears return

The U.S. government is most likely to have insufficient cash to meet all its financial obligations sometime between mid-December and mid-February if the federal borrowing limit isn't raised, according to a new projection released Friday by the Bipartisan Policy Center. Projections from the think tank in Washington, D.C., are closely followed, and the latest one comes after Democratic and Republican lawmakers agreed to a recent short-term increase in the debt limit following a standoff. Other analysts have predicted that the new "X Date" for the U.S. government, meaning when it would exhaust what are known as extraordinary measures and lack the cash to meet all its financial obligations, could come between mid-December and early January.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of the Treasury
theedgemarkets.com

China's Vice Premier Liu He speaks with US Treasury Secretary Yellen

BEIJING (Oct 26): China's Vice Premier Liu He spoke with U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Oct. 26 via video call and talked about the macroeconomic situation and bilateral relations, according to a statement from China's commerce ministry. Yellen "frankly raised issues of concern," the U.S. Treasury later said in...
FOREIGN POLICY
beincrypto.com

U.S. Treasury Secretary Wants to Tax Unrealized Crypto Gains

The United States Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has announced the proposal of a new tax that could hit unrealized capital gains. Speaking on CNN’s “State of the Union” on Oct 24, Secretary Yellen stated that they were looking into new taxes that would hit the very wealthy. Sponsored. However, part...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy