The Valneva company has developed a new Covid vaccine, the VLA2001, the only whole virus inactivated vaccine from Europe so far. The vaccine has been studied in clinical trials, and during the Phase III trial, it proved to be highly efficient against the new coronavirus. Valneva published on its official website that the new vaccine outperformed the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine and will apply for approval.

INDUSTRY ・ 6 HOURS AGO