CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris County, TX

Skeletal remains, 3 abandoned children found in apartment near Houston, sheriff says

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WGAU
WGAU
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vv0OB_0cba6n0600

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Three abandoned children and the skeletal remains of a possible fourth child were discovered in an apartment near Houston on Sunday, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez confirmed.

According to KHOU, deputies were called to the third-floor apartment to conduct a welfare check and found juveniles aged 15, 10 and 7, who had been living by themselves for “an extended period of time,” Gonzalez said.

Investigators said it’s most likely that the skeletal remains are those of a fourth sibling, and the eldest child appeared to have been attempting to care for the other children, KTRK reported.

Gonzales also said that he believes that the remains were inside the apartment for weeks and were deteriorating, KHOU reported.

“In our experience, it’s always best to not speculate and just let the investigation take its course, but (this is a) very disturbing set of circumstances, so we definitely want some answers for these children,” Gonzales said during a Sunday afternoon news conference.

The three children are now in the county’s custody, KTRK reported.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WGAU

Sheriff: Colorado parents, 2 children dead in murder-suicide

MONUMENT, Colo. — (AP) — Authorities believe a man killed his wife and two of his children last weekend before killing himself in an affluent community near Colorado Springs. Yvette M. Siegert-Kreb, 50, Felicity Kreb, 13, Barrett Kreb, 9, and Christof Kreb, 55, were found dead Saturday in their home...
COLORADO STATE
WGAU

New Ronald Greene autopsy dumps crash theory in fatal arrest

NEW ORLEANS — (AP) — A reexamined autopsy ordered by the FBI in the deadly 2019 arrest of Ronald Greene has rejected the Louisiana State Police claim that a car crash caused his fatal injuries, narrowing prosecutors’ focus on the troopers seen on body camera video beating, stunning and dragging the Black motorist.
LOUISIANA STATE
WGAU

Feds seize meth worth more than $1.5M at Texas crossing

BROWNSVILLE, Texas — U.S. Customs and Border Protection in Brownsville, Texas, thwarted a “significant” methamphetamine smuggling attempt Thursday at the Gateway International Bridge. According to a news release issued by the agency, a 44-year-old Brownsville woman applied for entry to the United States, but her 2008 Ford pickup was referred...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Crime & Safety
County
Harris County, TX
City
Gonzales, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Harris County, TX
Crime & Safety
WGAU

EXPLAINER: Why Arbery slaying video will be 'star witness'

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — (AP) — It's hard to overstate the importance of the video recording of Ahmaud Arbery's death and the evidentiary weight that the short, sometimes shaky clip will carry at the trial of the three men who chased and shot him. “You've got a cellphone video as your...
BRUNSWICK, GA
WGAU

ACCPD investigating fatal shooting

The ACCPD is looking into the shooting death of a 21-year old male in Athens. On November 1, 2021, at approximately 10:54PM, the Athens-Clarke County Police Department responded to the 200 block of Martin Circle regarding a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a male with a gunshot wound. The victim, Demetrius Pope, 21, of Athens, GA, was transported to a local hospital where he died as a result of his injuries.
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
13K+
Followers
37K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy